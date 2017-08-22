Home Videos Photos Shop
Kevin Hart Simply Laughs Off Ex Wife Torrei Hart's Cheating Allegations!

Kevin Hart is laughing off the drama.

On Monday evening, the celebrated comedian took to his Instagram story following his first wife Torrei Hart's claims that he and (current wife) Eniko Parrish started their romance prior to his split with the Philadelphia-born actress. Ooh go on!

In response to the drama, the Get Hard actor stated:

"Going to be honest with you people, I'm at a point where I can't even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh man."

Kevin has been making headlines quite a bit lately as, in addition to this scandal, the 38-year-old was recently accused of cheating on a pregnant Eniko. Nonetheless, this particular controversy was sparked when Miz Parrish claimed on IG that she and her husband had been together for the past eight years. Fans were quick to point out that Kevin and Torrei only got divorced six years ago.

Kevin's ex and second wife then proceeded to get into a tense back and forth in now-deleted comments on Instagram. Awkward!!

In a separate clip, Hart continued:

"Even after writing a book, a very good book, about my life in great detail … [it's] still not enough?"

Clearly, Hart is frustrated with the world's fascination with his private life as he quipped:

"Even after talking about my life in my stand up specials, a lot of stand up specials, you actually see me grow as a man through my stand up specials, still not enough?"

Oof. Regardless, the soon-to-be father-of-three isn't letting this dramz get him down as he concluded:

"This will act as nothing but material for your boy."

That's the spirit. Still, we doubt the drama between Kev, Eniko, and Torrei is anywhere close to being over.

Be sure to stay tuned!!!

[Image via Dave Starbuck/Future Image/WENN.]

