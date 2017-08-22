Laurieann Gibson Spills ALL THE TEA About Why She Stopped Working With Lady GaGa: 'I Think Some Artists Lose Their Way'

It's been five years since Laurieann Gibson has worked with Lady GaGa — it's also been five years since the pop star has released a decent album, according to the choreographer!

The industry vet dropped stopped by Hollywood Unlocked last week and dropped some jewels about why she parted ways with the Born This Way singer during her ascent into superstardom.

Speaking on the details of their falling out for the very first time, Gibson explained things got "sticky" after she wrote and directed Gaga's The Monster Ball — because that's when the singer took on "the drug of fame."

But what really led to the downfall of their creative partnership was Gibson's refusal to always say "yes" to other collaborators when she felt it wasn't right.

The creative director started from the beginning, revealing she met GaGa before her Just Dance days right after being fired from Making the Band by Diddy. She remembered:

"Many people don't know that I met her [Gaga] unsigned before she recorded Just Dance and developed her for years before all the music was made and when no one was looking."

Gibson went on to talk about her influence on GaGa's early career, even crediting herself for creating the pop singer's image. She continued:

"I saw someone that was broken. When you have a dream and you know that if you don't acquire this dream that you're going to cease to exist. It's a different kind of pain, a different kind of hope that comes from an artist's eyes. I was in the same place, I'm truly an artist myself so when I see that what I do is fight for an artist. I pull a vision out. It's very difficult when you're the one carrying the vision even when the artist can't see it and nobody around them sees it. She was fearless enough to listen to everything that my gift required and allowed me to be free to create."

After collaborating on the mega-successful albums The Fame and The Fame Monster, Gibson said that's when "The Fame Monster" really manifested in the form of the music business — which drove a wedge in her relationship with the performer.

Alluding to some dark shit, she explained:

"When this business gets you to a certain place, the fame is a drug. And there's actually a time when you see the drug operate and you have a moment to make a decision as an artist. If you drink that kool-aid and if you take on that drug of fame, you're going to have to live that out. I think some artists lose their way."

And when an artist loses their way, that's when the choreographer parts ways!

Gibson said she could no longer fight to keep the creative freedom she needed to directing GaGa's shows, which ultimately let to her departure. She recounted:

"It got sticky to be oppressed and to be a black woman behind a white female and not have the freedom to continue to do what I did everyday, creatively, every show, every step and have the respect. So, I couldn't fight anymore. I couldn't fight everyone that was intimidated or affected by my gift and the fact that I'm a black woman, the fact that I'm not going to say yes when it's not right. I'm not going to allow my artist to set their pussy on fire… Once you stop my collaboration from being honest then I have to leave."

Looking back, Gibson is thankful she got to be a part of GaGa's earlier work as opposed to her, um… more recent efforts. She sneered:

"Professionally speaking, I love and am grateful for the work that I've done… I'm just glad to not be apart of when an artist isn't doing so well."

Ouch! We guess someone didn't love Joanne…

Watch Laurieann's interview (below) to hear her talk more about GaGa's "choices," Making The Band, her new Lifetime show, and more!

