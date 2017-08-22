This Video Of A Little League Pitcher Being Consoled By The Opposing Team Will Remind You Good People Actually DO Exist!

Game Of Thrones fans are not happy that the long-awaited Stark sister reunion is turning into a game of who can kill whom first.

So, it's (somewhat) reassuring to be reminded that Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are still the best of friends outside of Winterfell!

Apple Music dropped an extended preview of the Sansa and Arya's Carpool Karaoke -- and their bonding over music and Sean Bean will make even the most stone-hearted fan crack a smile.

In the clip, the on-screen sisters giggle while doing their best Ned Stark impressions on classic pop culture tunes from The Lion King to Baby Got Back.

Ch-ch-check out the fun clip (below) to forget about all the Stark drama for a few minutes!

[Image via YouTube.]