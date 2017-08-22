Home Videos Photos Shop
This Video Of A Little League Pitcher Being Consoled By The Opposing Team Will Remind You Good People Actually DO Exist!

8/22/2017

Now THIS is sportsmanship!

Just moments after giving up a walk-off hit during the Little League World Series on Monday, a visibly upset Edward Uceta of the Dominican Republic was consoled by members of the Venezuela team after letting the championship slip through his fingers.

Poor thing!!

After Omar Romero hit a triple to bring home both runners on base, Venezuela burst out into celebration after securing the win. But it didn't take long before everyone was more concerned with supporting the pitcher from the losing team.

Watch the touching moment (below)!!

Precious.

