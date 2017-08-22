Hollywood needs to do better.

On Tuesday, Forbes released its 2017 list of highest paid actors in the world, and Mark Wahlberg landed the number one spot with $68 million.

Related: Mark Wahlberg Surprises Boston Marathon Runners

The 46-year-old Boston-native made tons of dough from his roles in Transformers: The Last Knight and the forthcoming Daddy's Home 2.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came in second place by making $65 million, while Vin Diesel finished third with a whopping $54.5 million.

As we reported, 2017's highest paid actress Emma Stone made $26 million, which is $42 million less than Wahlberg. In fact, the top 14 actors all made more than the La La Land starlet, including costar Ryan Gosling (#14, $29 million).

This is so damn frustrating!

Ch-ch-check out the full list (below)!

1. Mark Wahlberg ($68 million)

2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ($65 million)

3. Vin Diesel ($54.5 million)

4. Adam Sandler ($50.5 million)

5. Jackie Chan ($49 million)

6. Robert Downey Jr. ($48 million)

7. Tom Cruise ($43 million)

8. Shah Rukh Khan ($38 million)

9. Salman Khan ($37 million)

10. Akshay Kumar ($35.5 million)

11. Chris Hemsworth ($31.5 million)

12. Tom Hanks ($31 million)

13. Samuel L. Jackson ($30.5 million)

14. Ryan Gosling ($29 million)

15. Ryan Reynolds ($21.5 million)

16. Matt Damon ($21 million)

17. Jeremy Renner ($19 million)

18. Chris Evans ($18 million)

19. Chris Pratt ($17 million)

20. Mark Ruffalo ($13 million)

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: adam sandler, business blitz, chris evans, chris hemsworth, chris pratt, dwayne "the rock" johnson, emma stone, film flickers, jackie chan, jeremy renner, mark ruffalo, mark wahlberg, matt damon, robert downey jr., ryan gosling, ryan reynolds, samuel l. jackson, social issues, tom cruise, tom hanks, vin diesel