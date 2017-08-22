Home Videos Photos Shop
Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Got Engaged On A Romantic African Safari — Check Out That Ring!

miles teller engaged to girlfriend

Miles Teller is bound for the wedding altar!!

On Monday evening, it was revealed that the Whiplash actor and his longtime love, Keleigh Sperry, recently got engaged while on a safari in South Africa. This news was confirmed by Miz Sperry's sister, Christie Sperry York, as she announced the engagement on her Instagram account.

Keleigh's sis posted:

Awwwwww — and look at Keleigh's new rock!

We can't say we're surprised to hear that these two are now engaged as they've been on quite the romantic getaway. Before heading to South Africa, the twosome spent some down time in Seychelles last week. Color us jealous!

Miles and the 24-year-old model have been dating since 2013 and have stuck by each other through major bumps in the road. Specifically, Sperry stood by her man after he was detained by the police for public drunkenness back in June 2017.

Sounds like Miles and Keleigh are meant for each other. Congratulations, you two!!

