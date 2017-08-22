Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Got Engaged On A Romantic African Safari — Check Out That Ring!

Miles Teller is bound for the wedding altar!!

On Monday evening, it was revealed that the Whiplash actor and his longtime love, Keleigh Sperry, recently got engaged while on a safari in South Africa. This news was confirmed by Miz Sperry's sister, Christie Sperry York, as she announced the engagement on her Instagram account.

Keleigh's sis posted:

These two got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!! Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! Now come home so we can celebrate 😘 @keleigh_sperryA post shared by Christie Sperry York (@christieyork) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Awwwwww — and look at Keleigh's new rock!

We can't say we're surprised to hear that these two are now engaged as they've been on quite the romantic getaway. Before heading to South Africa, the twosome spent some down time in Seychelles last week. Color us jealous!

Miles and the 24-year-old model have been dating since 2013 and have stuck by each other through major bumps in the road. Specifically, Sperry stood by her man after he was detained by the police for public drunkenness back in June 2017.

Sounds like Miles and Keleigh are meant for each other. Congratulations, you two!!

