You know what type of racism we don't talk about enough? Blue racism.

No, that's not prejudice against the Smurfs, or the Na'vi from Avatar, or Skeeter Valentine from Doug — it's prejudice against the entire race (?) of police officers!

According to an NYPD union, law enforcement officials are the victims of "blue racism" — a special type of prejudice that needs to be discussed.

On Sunday night, the Sergeants Benevolent Association shared a nearly four-minute video about how officers can be subjected to worse discrimination than those judged by their race.

The union, which represents 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants, says in the clip that officers of any (actual) race are increasingly "vilified" because they are "blue."

Unsurprisingly, the post attracted a fleet of critics who felt the need to point out that blue was, in fact, not a race, as officers are not born with their uniforms and DO WE REALLY NEED TO EXPLAIN THIS???

What do U think? Ch-ch-check out the controversial clip (below) and see the responses.

Members of law enforcement have become the targets of racism: Blue Racism. Watch this video to learn more: https://t.co/sI7WGUrZfn

— SBA (@SBANYPD) August 21, 2017

"Congratulations, Mrs. Reed. It's a cop."

— Helter Seltzer (@Matt_Hecht) August 21, 2017

Identfies as "cop/copself"

— Soupy McLee (@rebellionmagica) August 21, 2017

Name: Dwight Mayo

Age: 23

Sex: Male

Race: Cop pic.twitter.com/9uwwnoJ1BH

— 🦈 Sh☭rk Tr☭sh 🦈 (@Fybra_Optix) August 21, 2017

this post is comedy tonight

— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) August 21, 2017

Respect to all cops out there fighting the good fight — but solely identifying yourself by your profession only dehumanizes you more to the other side. We're all humans, y'all. Silly little humans.

