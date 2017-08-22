Home Videos Photos Shop
Danielle Staub Is 'Back, Bitches' In New Chair-Flipping RHONJ Season 8 Trailer!

8/22/2017 10:59 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsReal HousewivesDanielle StaubReality TVTeresa Giudice

It's going to be crazy!

Hold your breath, Real Housewives of New Jersey fans! Danielle Staub is BACK!

Bravo finally unveiled the season eight trailer on Tuesday, and shit goes down!

Not only does the momma-of-two come under attack, but there's Teresa Giudice, her former enemy, flipping over a table chair.

Related: Teresa's Lawyer Slams Cheating Rumors!

Whether the incidents are related or not, you'll have to watch the clip (below) to find out!!

P.S. You'll also meet new RHONJ star Margaret Josephs, who may or may not be getting along with the rest of the housewives.

[Image via Bravo.]

