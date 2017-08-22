Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Beyoncé Housewives Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Young Hollywood, Teens, Celeb Kidz >> Reese Witherspoon's Look-Alike Daughter Works A Totally Normal Summer Job — & We're Living For It!

Reese Witherspoon's Look-Alike Daughter Works A Totally Normal Summer Job — & We're Living For It!

8/22/2017 2:01 PM ET | Filed under: Ryan PhillippeReese WitherspoonYoung HollywoodTeensCeleb Kidz

ava phillippe works at a pizza shop

Reese Witherspoon's daughter knows the value of hard work!

Recently, Ava Phillippe was spotted working as a hostess at a pizzeria in an affluent Hollywood suburb. It's unclear if Reese and her ex Ryan Phillippe are making young Ava work or if the 17-year-old is spending her summer slinging pies because she wants to.

Related: Did You Hear About Ryan's "Freak Accident"

Regardless, we think it's amazing that this celebuspawn is learning how to make money on her own! And it sounds like Reese's look-alike daughter is a natural at dealing with people as it's said she kept her spirits high during a long shift.

Way to go, Ava!!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: George & Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million To Fight Hate Groups
Next story »
See All Comments