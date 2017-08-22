Reese Witherspoon's Look-Alike Daughter Works A Totally Normal Summer Job — & We're Living For It!

It's been five years since Laurieann Gibson has worked with Lady GaGa -- it's also been five years since the pop star has released a decent album, according to the choreographer!

The industry vet dropped stopped by Hollywood Unlocked last week and dropped some jewels about why she parted ways with the Born This Way singer during her ascent into superstardom.

Speaking on the details of their falling out for the very first time, Gibson explained things got "sticky" after she wrote and directed Gaga's The Monster Ball -- because that's when the singer took on "the drug of fame."

But what really led to the downfall of their creative partnership was Gibson's refusal to always say "yes" to other collaborators when she felt it wasn't right.

The creative director started from the beginning, revealing she met GaGa before her Just Dance days right after being fired from Making the Band by Diddy. She remembered:

[Image via YouTube.]