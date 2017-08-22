Shailene Woodley MIGHT 'Run For Congress In A Couple Years'

Congresswoman Woodley has a ring to it!

In an interview published on Monday, Shailene Woodley spoke to the New York Times about her Emmy nomination for Big Little Lies where she was also asked about her environmental activism.

When asked if she would ever run for office, the Divergent star says it's definitely a possibility!

The 25-year-old confessed:

"There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years.' And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I'm young."'

As we reported in March, the thespian reached a plea deal over her October 2016 arrest at the Dakota Access Pipeline. In exchange for pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, she received one year deferred imposition of sentence and one year of unsupervised probation.

In addition to her feelings about the environment, Woodley is also an outspoken supporter of feminism. In the same interview, she said:

"I would today consider myself a feminist. If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs. We need more softness and more silence and more pause through the chaos."

