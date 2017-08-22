Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Beyoncé Trump Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Gymnastics, Instagram >> Simone Biles Makes It Instagram Official With Her First-Ever Boyfriend!

Simone Biles Makes It Instagram Official With Her First-Ever Boyfriend!

8/22/2017 9:49 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineGymnasticsInstagram

They're such a cute couple!

You know it's a big deal when it's Instagram official!

On Monday, Simone Biles introduced the world to her first-ever boyfriend with a very adorable snap after she was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Related: Simone Is HIGHlarious After Getting Her Wisdom Teeth Removed

So cute!! She posted:

always smiling with youA post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

While the athlete didn't identify him on social media, gymnast Stacey Ervin took to IG himself to gush about his girlfriend with a pic (above):

"Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you've accomplished & how well you carry yourself. You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can't wait to see what the future has in store. 😘"

Adorable!

Hopefully Zac Efron doesn't get too jealous!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Longtime Hollywood Couples Who Never Got Married!
Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump's Wardrobe!
Next story »
Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, & Other Celebs Gear Up For Legal Fight Following Nude Photo Hack!
See All Comments