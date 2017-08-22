Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift 'Overhauling Her Image' Ahead Of New Music Release!!

Taylor Swift 'Overhauling Her Image' Ahead Of New Music Release!!

8/22/2017

Music is coming!

New Taylor Swift music is on the way, and apparently so is a new image!

While the songstress has yet to reveal anything about what's to come other than her cryptic clips, sources are spilling the tea! As we previously reported, it's looking like her new single will be released on Friday, August 25.

And it sounds like it's going to be nothing like you've ever heard from her before!

Related: The Latest Taylor/Snake Theories!

One insider spilled to Us Weekly:

"The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again. Taylor is overhauling her image."

Especially as another source explained the new single, while pop, "doesn't sound like anything she's done before":

"It's a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out."

Plus:

"The video is definitely eye-catching."

Could that explain the snake imagery??

We can only imagine what Tay is cooking up right now, but it clearly has her fans excited!!

