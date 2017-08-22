Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Beyoncé Housewives Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Taylor Swift, Reptile Friends, Slithering Snakes >> Stop Everything! Taylor Swift Teases Fans With A NEW Clip!

Stop Everything! Taylor Swift Teases Fans With A NEW Clip!

8/22/2017 11:11 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteTaylor SwiftReptile FriendsSlithering Snakes

What a tease!

Taylor Swift isn't stopping!

On Tuesday, the songstress released yet another cryptic clip on social media to tease her fans! As if Monday's wasn't enough!

Related: New Details About Taylor Music!

She posted:

We're still getting reptilian vibes, but it's not exactly clear what it is!! Although fans are calling out the African Hairy Bush Viper because of it's scales…

Guessing we'll be getting a clip each day so it won't be long before the full picture is revealed!!

You can ch-ch-check out the spread so far (below):

What a tease!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
View Pics »
« Previous story
Donald Trump's Supporters Are Going Into Hiding After Canceling 37 Rallies Across The Country!
Next story »
Danielle Staub Is 'Back, Bitches' In New Chair-Flipping RHONJ Season 8 Trailer!
See All Comments