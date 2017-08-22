The Latest Snake Theories Surrounding Taylor Swift's Social Media Return!

You already know Taylor Swift's fans are off to the races trying to figure out the singer's latest cryptic videos!

The 10-second video posted on Monday and 20-second clip from Tuesday seemingly show some sort of slithering snake — BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!

Some fans have pointed out a 2 and a 5 (release this Friday, the 25th, perhaps?!) in the graphic, while others are making connections to mythical creatures.

One fan on Tumblr (femmetay) seems to think it's a "fucking basilisk" — which is defined as:

"In European bestiaries and legends, a basilisk (/ˈbæsɪlɪsk/ or /ˈbæzɪlɪsk/, from the Greek βασιλίσκος basilískos, "little king;" Latin regulus) is a legendary reptile reputed to be king of serpents and said to have the power to cause death with a single glance."

That does sound very Taylor-esque!

Another Swiftie thinks the length of the two videos hints at a possible album release date: October 20 (below):

Taylor Swift: *posts*

Me: THERE IS A 25 IN THE SNAKE'S SKIN AND THE FIRST TEASER WAS 10 SECONDS AND THE SECOND WAS 20 AND 10/20 IS A FRIDAY!

— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 22, 2017

What's UR theory behind all of Tay's mysterious behavior?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

