The Latest Snake Theories Surrounding Taylor Swift's Social Media Return!

You already know Taylor Swift's fans are off to the races trying to figure out the singer's latest cryptic videos!

The 10-second video posted on Monday and 20-second clip from Tuesday seemingly show some sort of slithering snake — BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!

Some fans have pointed out a 2 and a 5 (release this Friday, the 25th, perhaps?!) in the graphic, while others are making connections to mythical creatures.

One fan on Tumblr (femmetay) seems to think it's a "fucking basilisk" — which is defined as:

"In European bestiaries and legends, a basilisk (/ˈbæsɪlɪsk/ or /ˈbæzɪlɪsk/, from the Greek βασιλίσκος basilískos, "little king;" Latin regulus) is a legendary reptile reputed to be king of serpents and said to have the power to cause death with a single glance."

That does sound very Taylor-esque!

Another Swiftie thinks the length of the two videos hints at a possible album release date: October 20 (below):

What's UR theory behind all of Tay's mysterious behavior?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

