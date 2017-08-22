Home Videos Photos Shop
Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, & Other Celebs Gear Up For Legal Fight Following Nude Photo Hack!

tiger woods lindsey vonn threaten legal action nude leak

These poor celebrities.

Hackers have once again violated the privacy of Tinseltown's best as Lindsey Vonn's phone has been hacked. To make matters worse, several explicit photos and one video featuring the professional skier has been leaked online. Oh no!

It's said that one of the images illegally uploaded onto the web was a full frontal pic of Tiger Woods. Apparently, the images were taken several years ago, back when the Olympian and the golf pro were still an item. Understandably, the 32-year-old is pissed as her rep told People:

"It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos. Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law."

As for Woods, his attorney (Michael Holtz of Lavely & Singer) sent a letter which threatened legal action against the website if the published XXX image wasn't taken down in a timely manner. You tell 'em, Tiger!

In addition to Miz Vonn, four other starlets have been targeted in this latest cell phone hack — including Katharine McPhee, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, and Stella Maxwell. According to TMZ, the American Idol alum has also lawyered up and it's said she has already sent off a warning letter similar to Woods'.

We're sure the other A-listers named (above) will follow in Vonn, Woods, and McPhee's footsteps. Hopefully, the culprit responsible for this hack is found sooner than later!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

