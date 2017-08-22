Here's What All Your Favorite TV Actors Actually Make Per Episode!

If you weren't feeling broke before, you definitely will now!

Per usual, Variety has published the annual report documenting the per-episode salaries of TV's top players in Comedy and Drama, as well as the annual salary estimates of reality/news/hosts. It's pretty insane!

So let's get to it, shall we?

Related: Katy Perry Reveals Her Biggest Fear About Hosting The VMAs

For the Drama category, Robert De Niro leads the pack by far raking in $775,000 per episode for his untitled Amazon show.

Following behind him bringing in the big bucks are:

– Mark Harmon (NCIS, CBS): $525,000

– Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey (Game Of Thrones, HBO): $500,000 (each)

– Kevin Costner (Yellowstone, Par): $500,000

– Kevin Spacey (House of Cards, Netflix): $500,000

– Claire Danes (Homeland, Showtime): $450,000

– Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy, ABC): $450,000

– William H. Macy (Shameless, Showtime): $350,000

– Emmy Rossum (Shameless, Showtime): $350,000

Other notable mentions are Kerry Washington (Scandal, ABC) with $250,000, Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, HBO) with $200,000, and Mandy Moore (This Is Us, NBC) with $85,000.

Moving on to Comedy, the cast of Big Bang Theory (think: Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Jim Parsons all make a whopping $900,000 per episode! Talk about a big budget, CBS!

Other big players getting top dollar to make us laugh include:

– Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Ballers, HBO): $650,000

– Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch (Big Bang Theory, CBS): $500,000

– Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara (Modern Family, ABC): $500,000

– Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent, Amazon): $275,000

– Roseanne Barr, John Goodman (Roseanne, ABC): $275,000

– Sean P. Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, NBC): $250,000

Honorable mentions: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep, HBO) with $250,000, Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix) with $150,000, and Leah Remini (Kevin Can Wait, CBS) with $125,000.

And finally, here are the estimated annual salaries for all your favorite TV hosts (below)!

– Ellen DeGeneres (The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Syndicated): $50m

– Judith Sheindlin (Judge Judy, Syndicated): $47m

– Matt Lauer (Today, NBC): $25m

– Katy Perry (American Idol, ABC): $25m

– Kelly Ripa (Live With Kelly & Ryan, Syndicated): $22m

– Megyn Kelly (NBC News): $18m

– Robin Roberts (Good Morning America, ABC): $18m

– Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show, NBC): $16m

– Stephen Colbert (The Late Show, CBS): $15m

– Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC): $15m

This is a good place to mention that David Letterman is making $12m for his six-episode interview series with Netflix and Ryan Seacrest brings in $15m from Live! and $12m from AI.

Ch-ch-check out the rest of the list HERE!

All about the money, honey!

Tags: american idol, business blitz, claire danes, david letterman, debra messing, dwayne "the rock" johnson, elisabeth moss, ellen degeneres, ellen pompeo, emilia clarke, emmy rossum, game of thrones, jimmy fallon, jimmy kimmel, julia louis-dreyfus, julie bowen, kaley cuoco, katy perry, kelly ripa, kerry washington, kevin costner, kevin spacey, kit harington, leah remini, lena headey, mandy moore, matt lauer, megyn kelly, netflix, peter dinklage, robert de niro, roseanne, ryan seacrest, stephen colbert, tv news