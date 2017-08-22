Home Videos Photos Shop
Here's What All Your Favorite TV Actors Actually Make Per Episode!

If you weren't feeling broke before, you definitely will now!

Per usual, Variety has published the annual report documenting the per-episode salaries of TV's top players in Comedy and Drama, as well as the annual salary estimates of reality/news/hosts. It's pretty insane!

So let's get to it, shall we?

For the Drama category, Robert De Niro leads the pack by far raking in $775,000 per episode for his untitled Amazon show.

Following behind him bringing in the big bucks are:

Mark Harmon (NCIS, CBS): $525,000
Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey (Game Of Thrones, HBO): $500,000 (each)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone, Par): $500,000
Kevin Spacey (House of Cards, Netflix): $500,000
Claire Danes (Homeland, Showtime): $450,000
Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy, ABC): $450,000
William H. Macy (Shameless, Showtime): $350,000
Emmy Rossum (Shameless, Showtime): $350,000

Other notable mentions are Kerry Washington (Scandal, ABC) with $250,000, Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, HBO) with $200,000, and Mandy Moore (This Is Us, NBC) with $85,000.

Moving on to Comedy, the cast of Big Bang Theory (think: Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Jim Parsons all make a whopping $900,000 per episode! Talk about a big budget, CBS!

Other big players getting top dollar to make us laugh include:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Ballers, HBO): $650,000
Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch (Big Bang Theory, CBS): $500,000
Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara (Modern Family, ABC): $500,000
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent, Amazon): $275,000
Roseanne Barr, John Goodman (Roseanne, ABC): $275,000
Sean P. Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, NBC): $250,000

Honorable mentions: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep, HBO) with $250,000, Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix) with $150,000, and Leah Remini (Kevin Can Wait, CBS) with $125,000.

And finally, here are the estimated annual salaries for all your favorite TV hosts (below)!

Ellen DeGeneres (The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Syndicated): $50m
Judith Sheindlin (Judge Judy, Syndicated): $47m
Matt Lauer (Today, NBC): $25m
Katy Perry (American Idol, ABC): $25m
Kelly Ripa (Live With Kelly & Ryan, Syndicated): $22m
Megyn Kelly (NBC News): $18m
Robin Roberts (Good Morning America, ABC): $18m
Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show, NBC): $16m
Stephen Colbert (The Late Show, CBS): $15m
Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC): $15m

This is a good place to mention that David Letterman is making $12m for his six-episode interview series with Netflix and Ryan Seacrest brings in $15m from Live! and $12m from AI.

Ch-ch-check out the rest of the list HERE!

All about the money, honey!

