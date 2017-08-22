Wife Of U.S. Treasury Secretary Ices Haters Who Dare To Comment On Her Lavish AF Instagram Post!

Woman Breaks Nondisclosure Agreement To Expose The Underage Sexual Relationship She Had With R. Kelly
Just when you thought the controversy surrounding R. Kelly couldn't get worse...
On Monday, Buzzfeed News brought to light another alleged victim of the Ignition singer, who claims she was paid to keep quiet about a sexual relationship she had with the hitmaker when she was only 16. How awful.
Apparently, Jerhonda Pace (née Johnson) was an avid fan of the chart topper and made a point to attend his 2008 child pornography trial. Sadly, after defending Kelly in numerous publications, Jerhonda would allegedly go on to be one of the A-lister's many victims.
Although the now 24-year-old mother-of-three is breaking a nondisclosure agreement, Jerhonda says she felt compelled to come forward after hearing reports of Kelly's supposed sex cult. Pace explained:
