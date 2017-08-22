Wife Of U.S. Treasury Secretary Ices Haters Who Dare To Comment On Her Lavish AF Instagram Post!

Louise Linton's love don't cost a thing — courtesy of the U.S. government, apparently!

The wife of Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary, faced backlash after flexing their wealth in an Instagram post showing her stepping off a government plane in designer wardrobe.

Linton showed off her lavish lifestyle with some not-so-subtle #humblebrags in the caption, making sure to tag labels including Tom Ford, Hermes, Valentino and Roland Mouret.

Related: Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump's Wardrobe!

And when the critics came for her fancy head, the 36-year-old hit back by saying she and Mnuchin have actually "suffered" — because they pay more in taxes!

There was no shortage of salty comments under Linton's post, but one responder in particular triggered the Scottish-born actress. Jenni Miller, a mother-of-three from Oregon, wrote:

"Glad we could pay for your little getaway #deplorable."

Linton didn't take kindly to the Hillary Clinton-inspired hashtag, writing a sassy AF response:

"Cute! 😘 Awe!!! Did you think this was a personal trip? Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. I'm pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip' than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you'd be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours."

That's the issue, Linty — most Americans don't have a choice. We're forced to watch a cartoon president divide the country while your sparkly, Tom Ford-covered ass jets off to Timbuktu!

Read her full kissy-faced response (below)!

Louise Linton, wife of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, just turned her Instagram private after posting this (h/t @skenigsberg) pic.twitter.com/beakVnAhhu

— Margarita Noriega (@margarita) August 22, 2017

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: donald trump, hermes, hillary clinton, instagram, lifestyle, louise linton, politik, roland mouret, shade, steven mnuchin, tom ford, valentino