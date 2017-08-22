Woman Breaks Nondisclosure Agreement To Expose The Underage Sexual Relationship She Had With R. Kelly

Just when you thought the controversy surrounding R. Kelly couldn't get worse…

On Monday, Buzzfeed News brought to light another alleged victim of the Ignition singer, who claims she was paid to keep quiet about a sexual relationship she had with the hitmaker when she was only 16. How awful.

Apparently, Jerhonda Pace (née Johnson) was an avid fan of the chart topper and made a point to attend his 2008 child pornography trial. Sadly, after defending Kelly in numerous publications, Jerhonda would allegedly go on to be one of the A-lister's many victims.

Although the now 24-year-old mother-of-three is breaking a nondisclosure agreement, Jerhonda says she felt compelled to come forward after hearing reports of Kelly's supposed sex cult. Pace explained:

"If I can speak out and I can help them get out of that situation, that's what I will do. I didn't have anybody to speak up on my behalf when I was going through what I was going through with him. He's brainwashed them really bad, and it kind of reminds me of Charles Manson. I just really hope I can help these women out. Kelly needs to be stopped."

Jerhonda first met her idol outside of the Cook County Court and Kelly would make an effort to "always" speak to the then teen when they'd cross paths. On their court house meeting, the Chicago native shared:

"He didn't have anything to sign, and neither did I, but my friend reached into her pocket and found an old bank slip, so I got his autograph on her bank slip. I laminated that."

Unfortunately, this wasn't the last time Jerhonda interacted with the superstar as a friend and employee of Kelly's friended Pace on Myspace in May of 2009. The unnamed friend then invited Pace to a party Kelly was throwing at a mansion in Olympia Fields, IL. Jerhonda was "nervous" about the meet up as she had lied to her parents about where she was going.

While at the bash, Jerhonda had one on one time with Kelly, which resulted in the I'm A Flirt performer putting his phone number into the teen's cellphone. Pace claims she did not tell Kelly that she was underage, but would later inform private investigators that she had told the songwriter that she was 19.

In June 2009, Kelly invited Pace to his residence and sent an employee to pick her up in a black SUV. Upon her arrival at the controversial celeb's pad, Pace recalls:

"He told me that he wanted me to undress for him [and] walk back and forth like I was modeling."

The two then proceeded to have oral sex. After the sexual encounter, Jerhonda claims Kelly ordered her to sign documents claiming she had stolen jewelry and cash from him and that her parents forced her to blackmail him. Per Pace, none of these allegations were true.

A few days later, the youngster returned and Kelly took her virginity. The underage Jerhonda was drunk at the time.

Over the course of the next seven months, the industry vet continued a sexual relationship with the teen. On their bedroom escapades, Jerhonda relayed:

"I had to call him ‘daddy,' and he would call me ‘baby.' He wanted me to have two pigtails, and I had to go out and find little schoolgirl outfits."

It's said the 50-year-old filmed many of their XXX moments together without Jerhonda's permission. Ugh.

By July 2009, Pace made Kelly aware of her real age. According to the supposed victim, Kelly assured her that it was fine, but advised her to lie about her age to others in their circle.

Their relationship took a darker turn when Jerhonda started spending weekends with Kelly at his Olympia Fields home. Supposedly, Pace was forced to follow certain rules — which included handing over her mobile device, wearing baggy clothes, asking permission to eat, go to the bathroom, leave the property, and/or shower — and if she didn't follow these rules she was mentally and physically abused.

When asked why she went along with the music legend's demands, Pace stated:

"At the time, I didn't know what I liked, honestly. I just knew that I liked his music, so I was pretty much accepting of anything that came with him at the time."

Not to mention, Pace spent time at the mansion alongside a 17-year-old friend. The unnamed pal still lives with Kelly to this day.

After a few troubling instances, Pace decided to end her relationship with Kelly in 2010. Jerhonda reached out to Chicago lawyer Susan E. Loggans, as the powerhouse attorney was known for representing underaged women in lawsuits against R. Kelly. The once Kelly superfan chose to pursue a civil lawsuit rather than criminal charges as she felt the star would get off like he had in 2008.

Within a matter of weeks, Loggans had negotiated a settlement for Pace, but there was a catch. The victim was required to sign a nondisclosure agreement and had to promise that she would not file criminal charges against the scandalized artist. Buzzfeed News claims to have reviewed all of the documents involved in the settlement.

Kelly's legal team has since denied Pace's allegations as they noted in a statement:

"The allegations against Mr. Kelly are false, and are being made by individuals known to be dishonest. It is clear these continuing stories are the result of the effort of those with personal agendas who are working in concert to interfere with and damage his career. Mr. Kelly again denies any and all wrong doing and is taking appropriate legal action to protect himself from ongoing defamation."

Man, oh man. We're sure Kelly's PR and legal teams are scrambling right about now.

