Amber Heard Finds Comfort In The Arms Of Her HUNKY Spanish Pal Following Elon Musk Split!

Amber Heard is keeping her friends close following her tough breakup.

As we previously reported, Johnny Depp's ex and Elon Musk called it quits on their relationship earlier this month after distance made things difficult for the pair to see each other. While the Aquaman actress was said to be "devastated" following the split, it seems she's getting her groove back thanks to her friends.

On Tuesday, Miz Heard took to Instagram to prove to her followers that she's doing a-okay. In fact, the 31-year-old looked pretty comfortable as she cozied up next to longtime pal/Spanish hunk Rafaelo. Alongside the snap (above), the blonde stunner wrote:

"13 years of friendship plus 24 hours of flying equals 1 girl, who's lucky enough to have a friend come to see her when she needed it most. Te quiero, amigo. No te vayas! @rafaelo"

In case you didn't know, the last line translates to "I love you friend! Don't go!" Hmmm, very inneresting.

Regardless, Rafaelo isn't the only friend comforting The Rum Diary star as she also shared:

Laughter does a body good @savannahmcmillanA post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

It looks like Amber has quite the support system taking care of her right now. And, we get it, breakups are never easy!

Stay strong, bb!

[Image via Instagram.]

