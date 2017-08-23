Amber Rose Removes All Traces Of Wiz Khalifa By Replacing The Tattoo Of His Face With THIS Musician — But She's Not The First!

Amber Rose must really be moving on, as she finally covered up her tattoo of ex-husband Wiz Khalifa!

Guess she realized it wasn't such a great idea to get her former flame's face permanently inked on her body… And while she previously seemed hesitant about getting it removed, the supermodel replaced her old beau with a new musician!

No, not her current boyfriend 21 Savage, but Guns N' Roses' Slash!

Related: Amber & Blac Chyna Reunite To Flaunt Their Bangin' Bods!

Apparently, the momma of one got inked earlier this month, but it was only recently that she showed off the lack of Wiz's face:

Boss shit 💅🏼💉A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

And you can get a glimpse of her replacement tat (below):

She's Hollywood af. Happy birthday @skamartist!!! I love you Indian 😍❤️🙏🏽 Hair by @philonhairA post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

Amber isn't the only star to cover up a tattoo though! Ch-ch-check them all out!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: amber rose, breakups, guns 'n roses, inked, slash, tattoo, wiz khalifa