DeMario's Tell-All, Forbidden Kisses, & Heartbreak — Here's Everything You Missed From Tuesday's Bachelor In Paradise!

Bachelor in Paradise can't stop leaning into their sex scandal.

On Tuesday evening, the Bachelor spin-off once again addressed their controversial shutdown as they allowed for DeMario Jackson to sit down and tell his side of the story to Chris Harrison. As you may recall, the season four production of BiP was halted after allegations of "sexual misconduct" hit the set.

Related: Donald Trump Ruined BiP!

At the time, it was believed that DeMario engaged in a sexual encounter with costar Corinne Olympios while she was too intoxicated to give consent. However, after Warner Bros. concluded an investigation into the matter, all those involved were cleared of any wrong doing.

This explains why ABC gave Jackson a platform to tell-all. On his connection with Olympios, Rachel Lindsay's ex shared:

"We got turnt up. We're at the bar, we're hanging out, one thing leads to another, and we're making out. I'm like, oh wow, Paradise is going."

Per the Bachelorette season 13 villain, it was Nick Viall's former flame who suggested that they get in the pool. He added:

"I mean, who would say no to Corinne? One thing leads to another and the pool gets a little intense, and I didn't think anything of it."

And it seems nothing about the encounter left Jackson uneasy, as he said he felt "100%" okay following the poolside hookup. The 30-year-old noted:

"The end of the first day, it ended with Alexis and I throwing coconuts into the ocean at like 3:00 in the morning. The next day was fine. Actually Corinne and I discussed about how she knows how to bake pies. We found out we have mutual friends who live in the same building. We spoke, we had great breakfasts…I never once thought that I would be here, today, speaking to you guys, in the middle of a crazy scandal. Never once."

On how he learned about the shutdown, DeMario dished that a producer told him production halted because a third party filed a complaint about his encounter with Corinne. Although he was concerned that he and/or Olympios had said something to cause the shutdown, he learned that wasn't the case.

DeMario continued:

"Then why are we having this conversation? I'm not complaining, she's not complaining, it's on tape, people were walking by, people were witnessing all of this happening, then why are we having this conversation?"

Apparently, the producer told DeMario the complaint was like an HR issue at a place of business. Jackson relayed:

"Like if you hear something, they have to do something about it."

While DeMario knew he was innocent as the scandal played out, this scenario and the drama on the Bachelorette made him realize he needs to get his "shit together more." Still, life amid the shutdown was pretty unbearable as paparazzi started hounding him and reports accused him of having sex with a limp Corinne — something he knows he did not do.

Related: Sounds Like Peter Kraus Is NOT Going To Be The Next Bachelor!

The Bachelor nation vet stated:

"I know who I am. I know I'm not that monster that they're trying to portray on TV. Like Michelle Obama said, when they go low, you go high. It was hard to go high, but I had to do it because I train and mentor children, and I can't tell them to be something that I'm not. That kept me going."

As for his current relationship with Olympios, DeMario said he and Corinne have not spoken "for obvious reasons." Nonetheless, he wishes things went down differently between the two of them. He expressed:

"I wish we could have spoke. I felt bad for her because she was being slut-shamed. I love my mother, I love the women in my family more than anything in this world, and it just hurt me just knowing that she probably was going through the same thing that I was, but a little bit more, a little bit more aggressive and intense, and just to kind of reach out and just be like, look, I'm here if you want to chat."

Awwww. Corinne will get to tell her side of the story during next Tuesday's BiP episode.

Now, for what you've all been waiting for, the OTHER memorable moments from last night's showing of Paradise (below).

- Bachelor In Paradise alums Evan and Carly Bass share a sweet moment as they get an ultrasound on camera.

- Sarah Vendal showed up with a date card and immediately set her sights on Adam Gottschalk. As Raven Gates JUST gave Adam her rose, she tried to talk Sarah into going on a date with Ben Zorn instead. Sadly, Sarah wasn't feeling Ben Z. and his dog chatter, so she pursued Adam at the end.

- Lacey Mark nabbed herself a date card and brought along her rose recipient, Diggy Moreland. The twosome had a good time, but Lacey's feelings were clearly escalating faster than Diggy's. A fact which was proven when Dominique Alexis and her date card arrived. Mr. Moreland gladly accepted Miz Alexis' date invitation and even admitted that he doubted his connection with Mark.

- After being unable to shake her crush on longtime pal (and fellow Bachelor nation alum) Wells Adams, Danielle Maltby decided to leave Paradise to pursue a career opportunity in Africa. As Wells isn't supposed to date any of the contestants since he's the newly minted bartender, Maltby's departure was an exciting one as the twosome shared a forbidden kiss. *Swoon* Nonetheless, Maltby still left for Africa and Adams continued to be the resort's trusty bar keep.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

[Image via ABC.]

Tags: adam gottschalk, bachelor in paradise, chris harrison, controversy, corinne olympios, danielle maltby, demario jackson, diggy moreland, dominique alexis, lacey mark, love line, raven gates, reality tv, sarah vendal, sex, the bachelor-ette, tv news, wells adams