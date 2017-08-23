Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Britney Housewives Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Love Line, GIFs, Breakups >> A Look Back At Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Most In-Love Moments BEFORE The Split!

A Look Back At Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Most In-Love Moments BEFORE The Split!

8/23/2017 1:22 PM ET | Filed under: Brad PittAngelina JolieLove LineGIFsBreakups

They were so in love!

It hasn't even been a year since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split, but somehow it feels so much longer.

The former lovers have hardly been outspoken since, especially when it comes to talking about each other.

There was a time when that wasn't the case — you know, when they were happily married.

So, in honor of what would have been their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday (they've been together since 2004 though), let's take a look back at some of their most lovey dovey quotes!

CLICK HERE to view "Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Love Quotes Over The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Love Quotes Over The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Love Quotes Over The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Love Quotes Over The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Love Quotes Over The Years"

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Longtime Hollywood Couples Who Never Got Married!
Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Fans Are RATTLED By Taylor Swift's Album Announcement! See The Reactions To Reputation!
Next story »
This New Campaign Ad Proves Donald Trump Only Cares About Winning The Next Election & Not Making America Great Again
See All Comments