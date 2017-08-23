A Look Back At Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Most In-Love Moments BEFORE The Split!

It hasn't even been a year since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split, but somehow it feels so much longer.

The former lovers have hardly been outspoken since, especially when it comes to talking about each other.

There was a time when that wasn't the case — you know, when they were happily married.

So, in honor of what would have been their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday (they've been together since 2004 though), let's take a look back at some of their most lovey dovey quotes!

CLICK HERE to view "Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Love Quotes Over The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Love Quotes Over The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Love Quotes Over The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Love Quotes Over The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Love Quotes Over The Years"

Tags: angelina jolie, brad pitt, breakups, gifs, love line