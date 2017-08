We want more, we want more!

On Tuesday, Britney Spears graced us with yet another clip of her exercising on Instagram — and not only does she continue to be body goals, but we would totally love to see the pop diva have her very own workout tape! That would be AH-mazing!

In the new vid, the 35-year-old songstress showed off her flexible figure as she soaked in the last bit of summer with a yoga-inspired outdoor workout.

Watch (below)!!

Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!! 🎀A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Get it, bb!

