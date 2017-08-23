Home Videos Photos Shop
'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Is Now A Rapper Named Bhad Bhabie — Listen To Her Sample Track HERE!

Danielle Bregoli is doing everything in her power to drag out her 15 minutes.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the "Cash Me Ousside" girl is pursuing a rap career as a teaser for her new song, titled These Heaux, dropped. STAHP IT.

The Dr. Phil-made star, whose stage name is Bhad Bhabie, went all in on her single as she spit lines like:

"These hoes be lackin'/see me in back and/They talk all this shit /but don't say it in person."

"Water, water drippin'/come take a peek/You in a trailer ho/bitch you can't compete."

An artist has been born. We kid, OBVIOUSLY.

Still Bregoli may be able to make this music thing work as, prior to dropping her track, she had already announced her intentions to tour. Ultimately, Danielle's management postponed the tour in order to "look at larger venues and reschedule the events to better suit her growing audience." Huh.

Be sure to listen to a snippet of Bhad Bhabie's These Heaux for yourself (below).

