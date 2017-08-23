Home Videos Photos Shop
Channing Tatum Helps A Guy Propose To His Girlfriend On The Radio — But Did It Work?

8/23/2017

Channing Tatum continues to serve humanity!

Weeks after turning a North Carolina gas station into a full-on dance club, the Logan Lucky star has forged the bonds of holy matrimony using only his voice!

During his sit-down on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw on Wednesday, the actor helped a hopeless caller propose to his girlfriend.

Photo: Channing & Jenna Dewan Tatum Are Still Hot AF

Surely, nothing symbolizes the everlasting bond of marriage like Channing's smooth voice — but was a greeting from a movie star enough to make up for no engagement ring?

Watch the clip (above) to find out!

