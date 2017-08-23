Chris Hemsworth Calls For Same Sex Marriage In Australia (While Continuing To Be A Walking Ad For Staying Single!)

Chris Hemsworth is using his super powers star power for a great cause — same sex marriage in Australia!

The Thor: Ragnarok star utilized Instagram on Wednesday to call for all "open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving" Aussies to remember to enroll and update their electoral details so they can vote YES on marriage equality.

In Australia, marriage has been defined as "between a man and a woman" since 2004. Ugh.

Lately, advocates have voiced their worries about young people missing the deadline to enroll to vote in the upcoming plebiscite (a nationwide vote in which everyone gets to say yay or nay).

Chris encouraged everyone to remember, writing:

Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving aussies. Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality ✌️#equalityA post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

We love that he's being vocal about same sex marriage! Unfortunately, he also sends mixed signals like this:

Gettin it done with the worlds best trainer @zocobodypro. For the best training advice, nutrition advice of just how to be a flat out legend check out his website www.zocobodypro.comA post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:30am PST

It's practically an ad for staying single! Ha!

[Image via Instagram.]

