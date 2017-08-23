Home Videos Photos Shop
Chris Hemsworth Calls For Same Sex Marriage In Australia (While Continuing To Be A Walking Ad For Staying Single!)

8/23/2017 3:58 PM ET | Filed under: Gay Gay GayAustraliasticLegal MattersPolitikChris HemsworthInstagramLGBT

Chris Hemsworth is using his super powers star power for a great cause — same sex marriage in Australia!

The Thor: Ragnarok star utilized Instagram on Wednesday to call for all "open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving" Aussies to remember to enroll and update their electoral details so they can vote YES on marriage equality.

In Australia, marriage has been defined as "between a man and a woman" since 2004. Ugh.

Lately, advocates have voiced their worries about young people missing the deadline to enroll to vote in the upcoming plebiscite (a nationwide vote in which everyone gets to say yay or nay).

Chris encouraged everyone to remember, writing:

We love that he's being vocal about same sex marriage! Unfortunately, he also sends mixed signals like this:

It's practically an ad for staying single! Ha!

[Image via Instagram.]

