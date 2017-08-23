As You Can Imagine, DJ Khaled Flew For The First Time In Over 10 Years In The Most Extra Way Possible
We're so proud of DJ Khaled!
The key to the producer finally overcoming his fear of flying after 10 years of not stepping on a plane? Having his adorable son, Asahd, by his side!
The We The Best artist documented his first time flying in a decade on Instagram this week -- and gave all recognition to his first born!
Ch-ch-check out the inspiring occasion (below)!
[Image via Instagram.]