As You Can Imagine, DJ Khaled Flew For The First Time In Over 10 Years In The Most Extra Way Possible

We're so proud of DJ Khaled!

The key to the producer finally overcoming his fear of flying after 10 years of not stepping on a plane? Having his adorable son, Asahd, by his side!

The We The Best artist documented his first time flying in a decade on Instagram this week — and gave all recognition to his first born!

Related: Twitter Reacts To JAY-Z's 4:44!

Ch-ch-check out the inspiring occasion (below)!

We did it !!!!!! THANK YOU @asahdkhaled !!!! #WeTheBest me @asahdkhaled have a big announcement Tommorow!!!!A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

We jus getting started !!! On phone wit JAY Z MY MANAGER @wethebestmusic @rocnation !!! 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

GOD AND @asahdkhaled GOT ME !🙏🏽A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

#PART2 KHALED TAKES FLIGHT !!!!! #GRATEFUL #PLATINUM!A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 23, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

If you're gonna fly, you might as well fly private!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: celeb kidz, dj khaled, instagram, travel