As You Can Imagine, DJ Khaled Flew For The First Time In Over 10 Years In The Most Extra Way Possible

8/23/2017 5:23 PM ET | Filed under: Celeb KidzTravelInstagram

DJ Khaled

We're so proud of DJ Khaled!

The key to the producer finally overcoming his fear of flying after 10 years of not stepping on a plane? Having his adorable son, Asahd, by his side!

The We The Best artist documented his first time flying in a decade on Instagram this week — and gave all recognition to his first born!

Ch-ch-check out the inspiring occasion (below)!

GOD AND @asahdkhaled GOT ME !🙏🏽A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

#PART2 KHALED TAKES FLIGHT !!!!! #GRATEFUL #PLATINUM!A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 23, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

If you're gonna fly, you might as well fly private!

[Image via Instagram.]

