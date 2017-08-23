-
As You Can Imagine, DJ Khaled Flew For The First Time In Over 10 Years In The Most Extra Way Possible
-
Katy Perry On Resolving Her Feud With Calvin Harris: It Was 'Time To Put All That Behind Us'
-
Padma Lakshmi Talks Extreme Dieting & Why She's Changing Because Of How It Affected Her Daughter
-
New Don't Be Tardy Trailer Shows The Terrifying Moment Kim Zolciak Discovers Her Son Has Been Attacked By A Dog
-
Fans Are RATTLED By Taylor Swift's Album Announcement! See The Reactions To Reputation!
-
Taylor Swift's New Album Is Called Reputation -- See The Cover Art HERE!
-
ESPN Stirs More Controversy By Pulling Broadcaster Robert Lee Off UVA Game Because Of His Name & Twitter Has A LOT Of Feelings!
-
'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Is Now A Rapper Named Bhad Bhabie -- Listen To Her Sample Track HERE!
-
Melania Trump Thanks Chelsea Clinton For Standing Up For Barron!
-
Yolanda Hadid Contemplated Killing Herself During The Height Of Her Lyme Disease Battle
-
Donald Trump Blames The 'Crooked Media' For America's Social & Political Divide While Defending His Charlottesville Response!
-
Another Day, Another Taylor Swift Teaser -- IT'S A SNAKE!
-
DeMario's Tell-All, Forbidden Kisses, & Heartbreak -- Here's Everything You Missed From Tuesday's Bachelor In Paradise!
-
Mel B Walks Off America's Got Talent Set After Simon Cowell's Shady Joke About Her Wedding Night
-
Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver Dies Suddenly At 26 -- WWE Girlfriend Dana Brooke Posts Loving Tribute
-
Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams' Carpool Karaoke Will Make You Forget About All The Stark Drama On Game Of Thrones!
-
2017's Highest Paid Actor Mark Wahlberg Made $42 Million More Than Highest Paid Actress Emma Stone...
-
Taylor Swift 'Overhauling Her Image' Ahead Of New Music Release!!
-
Politics, Paranoia, & Clowns! Let Your Fear Fester By Watching The Official American Horror Story: Cult Trailer!
-
Game Of Thrones' Season Seven Finale Title Indicates A MAJOR Truth Bomb Will Finally Be Revealed!
-
Reese Witherspoon's Look-Alike Daughter Works A Totally Normal Summer Job -- & We're Living For It!
-
Woman Breaks Nondisclosure Agreement To Expose The Underage Sexual Relationship She Had With R. Kelly
-
Laurieann Gibson Spills ALL THE TEA About Why She Stopped Working With Lady GaGa: 'I Think Some Artists Lose Their Way'
-
Donald Trump's Supporters Are Going Into Hiding After Canceling 37 Rallies Across The Country!
-
Stop Everything! Taylor Swift Teases Fans With A NEW Clip!
-
Danielle Staub Is 'Back, Bitches' In New Chair-Flipping RHONJ Season 8 Trailer!
-
Add Bachelor In Paradise To The List Of Things Donald Trump Has Ruined -- Twitter Reacts!
-
Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump's Wardrobe!
-
Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, & Other Celebs Gear Up For Legal Fight Following Nude Photo Hack!
-
Kevin Hart Simply Laughs Off Ex Wife Torrei Hart's Cheating Allegations!
-
ALERT: New Details Have Dropped About Taylor Swift's New Music, The VMAs, & More!!
-
Katy Perry Reveals Her Biggest Fear About Hosting & Whether Or Not A Taylor Swift Reunion Is Possible At The MTV VMAs!
-
Chrissy Teigen Gets Candid About Cutting Back On Alcohol: 'I Was, Point Blank, Drinking Too Much'
-
Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna Flaunt Their ASSets With Yo Gotti & Mike WiLL Made-It -- Watch Rake It Up HERE!
-
Aly & AJ Prove Their Disney Days Are Over In Playboy!
-
Both Donald & Melania Trump Looked At The Total Solar Eclipse Without Glasses...
-
Patton Oswalt Tells The Story Of Falling In Love With Fiancée Meredith Salenger Following The Devastating Death Of His Wife
-
Teen Who Live Streamed The Crash Which Killed Her Sister Says 'Everybody Does It'
-
Get Ready For American Horror Story: Cult With The Scary AF, Politically-Charged Opening Credits!
-
Jon Snow's Wight-Hunting Party Ends With The Biggest Game Of Thrones Death Yet! Get The Beyond The Wall Recap!