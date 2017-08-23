When it comes to violent rallies that result in the death of an anti-white supremacy activist, Donald Trump likes to blame "both sides."

But when he's talking about the giant divide of the country he runs, the president knows only one entity is at fault: the crooked media!

POTUS launched a new attack on the "sick people" in the media at a campaign-style rally on Tuesday night, labeling it as "the source of the division in our country."

He told a pumped up crowd in Phoenix, Arizona:

"These are sick people. If you wanted to discover the source of the division in our country, look no further than the fake news and the crooked media."

The rant came as Trump defended his response to the deadly Charlottesville rally earlier this month, which began in protest of the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.

Unsurprisingly — and kind of impressively, tbh — the president divided his supporters further from the other side in the same breath he blamed the media for the social and political divide, hissing:

"It's time to expose the crooked media deceptions and to challenge the media for their role in fomenting divisions and yes, by the way, they are trying to take away our history and our heritage."

Trump then spoke on how the media reacted to his responses to Charlottesville. After reading a version of his initial statement that left out the part that faulted "many sides" for the violence, he said:

"They don't report the facts. Just like they don't want to report that I spoke out forcefully against hatred, bigotry and violence and strongly condemned the neo-nazis, the white supremacists and the KKK. I openly called for unity, healing and love and they know it because they were all there."

To his credit, he did condemn the white supremacist groups — after commenting that some "very fine people" were among the neo-Nazis and KKK protesting the removal of the Confederate leader.

The president faced criticism from the media and political leaders — both Democrats and Republicans — over his initial response to the violence. But in Trump's eyes, it was only his third statement on the incident that mattered. He complained:

"I hit 'em with neo-Nazi. I hit 'em with everything. I got the white supremacist, the neo-Nazi. I got 'em all in there. Let's see. KKK? We have KKK. I got 'em all. So they're having a hard time. So what did they say, right? 'It should have been sooner; he's a racist.'"

The crowd at the Phoenix Convention Center seemed to agree, as some were reported to yell out profanities and spit out insults at reporters during the rally.

But, you know, this one-sided lib-trash post is what's dividing the country…

