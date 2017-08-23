Home Videos Photos Shop
ICYMI: Drake Still Has A Lot Of Love For Rihanna — On His Feet!

Will they ever get back together?

Leave it to Drake fans to call out his subtle shout-out to Rihanna in his latest Instagram post!

On Monday, the rapper took to the social media to share a pic of him lounging around in sweats, with the caption reading, "Trabajo." Well, they quickly noticed the Canadian also happened to be rocking socks from Rihanna's new collection with Stance!

Not to mention, they're the RiRi pair inspired by their Work music video!

If this isn't a sign meant for his ex, then we don't know what is!

U think he's still hung up on the Bajan beauty?

