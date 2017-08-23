Woman Allegedly Stabbed Husband & 5-Year-Old Boy On UNC Campus

Absolutely devastating…

On Sunday, Ebony Oluwasegva allegedly injured husband Victor Oluwasegva and killed a five-year-old boy with a knife at a graduate student complex on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.

According to the 911 call obtained by PEOPLE, Victor — a grad student at the university — told the dispatcher his 34-year-old wife attacked him "in the face, in my head" as he was sleeping.

He was heard saying:

"Get over here now!… She cut me with a knife! She stabbed me! I was sleeping. She stabbed me… It's bleeding really bad. I'm about to pass out."

When police arrived on the scene, they found Victor and a young boy, who lated died from his wounds. Authorities would not confirm whether the child is her son or not, though the Durham Herald Sun describes him as such.

On Monday, Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall says he will charge Ebony with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and may also pursue charges of felony child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The female suspect is currently in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained in the attack.

