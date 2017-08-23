1989 was the year of the snake -- and so is 2017, apparently!

A year after being branded a ~snake~ by her public enemies -- and subsequently the entire internet -- Taylor Swift is officially owning her reptilian nature!

On Wednesday, the pop star completed her slithering social media clues leading up to the announcement of her new album, which was revealed to be titled Reputation.

Yup, she's still using her relationships as artistic fuel. Except instead of an ex-boyfriend, she now has the media in her cross scales hairs! (Will a certain outlet become the CNN to Tay's Trump? A bish can dream!)

Needless to say, stans shed their skins on Twitter over the album news ambush. See the rattled reactions (below)!

