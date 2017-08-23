Hillary Clinton Says Her 'Skin Crawled' During Debate With 'Creep' Donald Trump In New Book!

We can't wait to get our hands on a copy of this!

On Wednesday morning, Hillary Clinton shared an excerpt from the audiobook for her new memoir What Happened with MSNBC — and the queen delivered, y'all!

In the book published with Simon & Schuster, the first woman Presidential nominee for a major political party tried to make sense of her loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

She penned:

"I don't have all the answers and this isn't a comprehensive account of the 2016 race; that's not for me to write. I have too little distance and too great a stake in it. Instead, this is my story. I want to pull back the curtain on an experience that was exhilarating, joyful, humbling, infuriating and just plain baffling. Writing this wasn't easy. Every day that I was a candidate for President, I knew that millions of people were counting on me, and I couldn't bear the idea of letting them down, but I did. I couldn't get the job done. And I'll have to live with that for the rest of my life."

*Sniff*

The longtime politician and activist went on to explain the objective of telling her story:

"In this book, I write about moments from the campaign that I wish I could go back and do over. If the Russians could hack my subconscious, they'd find a long list. I also capture some moments I want to remember forever, like when my tiny granddaughter raced into the room while I was practicing my convention speech, and what it was like hours later to step onstage to deliver that speech as the first woman ever nominated by a major political party for President of the United States."

In another section of the book, Hillary remembered feeling uncomfortable when Trump lurked closely behind her during the October debate at Washington University in St. Louis — just days after his pussy-grabbing comments surfaced.

Clinton wrote:

"'This is not OK,' I thought. It was the second presidential debate and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now, we were on a small stage, and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, 'Well, what would you do?' Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren't repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, looking him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, 'Back up, you creep. Get away from me! I know you love to intimidate women, but you can't intimidate me, so back up.'"

She added:

"I chose Option A. I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of difficult men trying to throw me off. I did, however, grip the microphone extra hard. I wonder, though, whether I should have chosen Option B. It certainly would have been better TV. Maybe I have over-learned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world."

You can listen to Hillz read the excerpt for yourself (below)!

Be sure to grab your copy of What Happened on shelves September 12.

