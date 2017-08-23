From Drugs To Murder: Hollywood's Darkest Moments

Mel B Walks Off America's Got Talent Set After Simon Cowell's Shady Joke About Her Wedding Night
Anything REALLY can happen on live TV.
On Tuesday evening, America's Got Talent broadcasted live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. While there were plenty of technical difficulties throughout the show, it was a disagreement between judges Mel B and Simon Cowell which really captured our attention.
Following escape artist Demian Adity's performance, Cowell offered up some criticism -- which also served as a dig at the Spice Girls alum. Apparently, live TV made Simon feisty as he quipped on camera: