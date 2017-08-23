Former The Hills Drama King Jason Wahler Is A Dad!

Lauren Conrad's former flame Jason Wahler is a father — who would have thought!?!

The former reality TV star and his wife Ashley have welcomed a bouncing baby girl! The twosome welcomed their little one, whom they've named Delilah Ray Wahler, on Monday at 8:16 a.m. in Newport Beach, CA.

It's said the young Miz Wahler weighed in at seven pounds and 12 ounces. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the pair gushed:

"We are so unbelievably in love! We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much."

Awwwww. After struggling with addiction, Jason has certainly turned his life around.

Love, love, love!

