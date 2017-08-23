ICYMI: JAY-Z Shut Down Accusations Of Anti-Semitic Lyric In The Story of O.J.!

JAY-Z is defending himself!

ICYMI, the 47-year-old sat down for a candid interview with the Rap Radar podcast last week during which he talked about the elevator incident with Solange AND shut down accusations of using an anti-Semitic lyric in The Story of O.J.!

As a refresher, the lyric in question from the rapper's 4:44 album goes:

"You wanna know what's more important than throwin' away money at a strip club? Credit / You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This is how they did it."

Related: JAY-Z Honors Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

On Friday, he told hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller of the controversial line from the song:

"It's hard for me to take that serious because I've exaggerated every black image in the world. If even you, as the Jewish community, if you don't have a problem with the exaggerations of the guy eating watermelon and all the things that was happening [in the music video], if you don't have a problem with that, and that's the only line you pick out, then you are being a hypocrite. I can't address that in a real way. i got to leave that where it is."

The Roc Nation founder went on to laugh off the accusations, saying:

"Of course I know Jewish people don't own all the property in America. I mean, I own things! So I know that they don't own all of the property in America. It was an exaggeration."

Actually, JAY admitted the comparison was meant as a compliment anyway:

"I pretty much said, 'If you want to be good at property and things like that, follow this pattern.' It's almost like saying, 'Kobe Bryant shot a lot of shots. If you want to be good at basketball, practice your thousand shots and do what he did.' And then Kobe Bryant comes out and says, 'Whatchu trying to say, all black people play basketball?' That's how ridiculous it is. … C'mon, you know I didn't say that. Context is everything."

Do you accept this explanation?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

Tags: controversy, jay-z, music minute