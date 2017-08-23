Darren Aronofsky Reveals Just What He Thought About Working With Now-Girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence On Mother!!

Never underestimate Jennifer Lawrence!

That's what Darren Aronofsky learned after being blown away by the 27-year-old actress while filming their eerie thriller mother!

The Hunger Games star previously gushed over her director beau, who is two decades her senior, in an interview with Vanity Fair — and it appears the admiration is mutual.

In an interview with Vulture, the Black Swan filmmaker revealed how J.Law surprised him on set with her extraordinary acting abilities and stamina, explaining:

"During the big climax of the movie…she really went there. The producers were freaking out. We had to sort of calm it down and then go for it again. And the thing is, there's so much ability there that somehow she can summon it again and again."

Aronofsky added that Lawrence "hyperventilated and also kind of threw a rib out" while filming the psycho-thriller. (Eat your heart out, Natalie Portman!)

While Lawrence is never one to underperform, the 48-year-old wasn't sure he'd get such a penetrating performance from the Oscar winner based on how relaxed she was during rehearsals with Javier Bardem. He continued:

"I think there were a lot of things that the script asked that I have never seen her do, so I was trying to figure out how we were going to get there. And during the rehearsals, she was very, very relaxed…I really didn't get to know the character until we started shooting, and she showed up."

And after they stopped shooting, he really got to know his leading lady! The two began dating shortly after wrapping the film last September.

Will J.Law's acting chops live up to her director-boyfriend's hype? We'll find out when mother! hits theaters September 15.

[Image via AEDT/WENN/Paramount Pictures.]

