You won't find Padma Lakshmi yo-yo dieting, especially ahead of the Emmys in September.

Penning an inspiring essay for the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, the Top Chef host revealed she's over getting "red carpet ready," however that will affect her body!

The 46-year-old explained she eats anywhere from 5K to 8K calories a day while filming, leaving her to gain between 10 to 17 pounds per season:

