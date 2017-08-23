Katy Perry Has No Interest In American Idol 'Sob Stories' As She Gears Up To Be The Next Simon Cowell!

Katy Perry is so ready for her judging stint on American Idol.

On Wednesday, the Chained To The Rhythm singer opened up to Ryan Seacrest about the type of judge she plans to be and weighed in on which celebs she'd liked to see on the panel with her. Dish, dish, dish!!!

While chatting about the upcoming season on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the A-lister revealed she's all about having Lionel Richie join the Idol family. Miz Perry explained:

"I'm really pulling for Lionel, because I think Lionel Richie is an icon… If you've ever seen or met Lionel, he just knows how to charm the whole room. His presence brightens the whole room."

Preach! On the rumors that Charlie Puth may be added as a judge, Taylor Swift's nemesis noted:

"Charlie Puth is somewhat new to the general public of America. He has his own big fanbase, but I think he's really talented and Attention is one of my favorite things. He's young, fresh, cool, hip."

And it sounds like Katy is really looking for the next big thing as she said she wants to be "more Simon Cowell" than anything else this season. She dished:

"Sob stories come second for me. I just want to give constructive criticism — if you don't got the goods, you don't got the goods. The marketplace is already way too crowded, there's 100,000 things coming out every Friday — we don't need another person just to fill the space. We want a star and we need a star."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. On her Cowell-esque goal, the Roar artist relayed:

"I really respect [Simon] because he was just truthful. He's seen it. I don't need to be there to win the popular race. I want to make someone's dreams come true."

Oooh, this is getting us excited for Idol's return… something we never thought we'd say!

