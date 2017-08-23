Laura Prepon & Ben Foster Welcome Their Baby Girl!

Why is Tig Notaro always being asked about Louis C.K.?

Well, first off, because he's an executive producer on her critically acclaimed Amazon show One Mississippi, which is about to premiere its second season on September 8. At least, he's credited as an executive producer.

Tig says the Louie writer and star has "never been involved" in the show but still managed to get the credit somehow. She told The Daily Beast:

"It's frustrating, because he has nothing to do with the show. But I don't waste my time on him or what anyone thinks. His name is on it. But we are writing the show, the writers' room. We're sitting in editing. We're acting. We're on set. We're doing press. And everyone that's directly involved in the show works very hard. They are decent, talented human beings. And I feel lucky to be surrounded by them."

Wait, what was that "decent" part? Is she implying Louis isn't decent?

We don't know the full story of the falling out between the former friends, just that there was an "incident" and according to Tig they "don't talk since then."

But rumors have swirled around C.K. over the past couple years, specifically that he lures

