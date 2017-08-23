Home Videos Photos Shop
Laura Prepon & Ben Foster Welcome Their Baby Girl!

Such wonderful news!

According to an US Weekly source, Laura Prepon has welcomed her first child with fiancé Ben Foster!

Insiders confirmed the Orange is the New Black star's pregnancy in January, while she revealed to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live! in June that she was expecting a little girl.

After welcoming their bundle of joy, the couple was spotted having dinner and cocktails at Out East in NYC on Tuesday.

We are SO HAPPY for the new family!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

