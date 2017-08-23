Home Videos Photos Shop
Maddie Zielger & Her Instagram Boyfriend Jack Kelly Are The Latest (& Youngest) Celeb Couple We Never Want To Break Up!

Maddie Zielger & Her Instagram Boyfriend Jack Kelly Are The Latest (& Youngest) Celeb Couple We Never Want To Break Up!

8/23/2017

Life has never been better for Maddie Ziegler post-Dance Moms!

Not only is she starring in Hollywood movies, the dance prodigy is starring as the main love interest on Jack Kelly's Instagram page!

The teens, who recently celebrated eight months together, never fail to document their adventures on the gram — and from the looks of it, they are physically incapable of keeping their hands off each other.

What would Abby Lee Miller say about this!?

Ch-ch-check out more pics of two (above) and see more young celeb couples we don't want to break up (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

