Mel B Walks Off America's Got Talent Set After Simon Cowell's Shady Joke About Her Wedding Night

Anything REALLY can happen on live TV.

On Tuesday evening, America's Got Talent broadcasted live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. While there were plenty of technical difficulties throughout the show, it was a disagreement between judges Mel B and Simon Cowell which really captured our attention.

Following escape artist Demian Adity's performance, Cowell offered up some criticism — which also served as a dig at the Spice Girls alum. Apparently, live TV made Simon feisty as he quipped on camera:

"I kind of think it will be like Mel B's wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise."

So savage. Understandably, this shady moment shocked the hitmaker and resulted in her pouring her drink all over the former American Idol judge. The Wannabe singer also walked off the set.

On any other night, this would be the craziest thing to happen on #AGT. pic.twitter.com/toWPVW65Sx

Hey, don't mess with Scary Spice!!! Tyra Banks attempted to break the tension as she informed viewers:

"Mel B is out. This is live TV, all. Live TV."

We're sure the shady quip struck a chord with Mel as she's currently in the middle of a messy divorce. Awkward.

The celebrity judges eventually reunited for the remaining acts. The show must go on, right??

