On Tuesday evening, Melania Trump thanked Chelsea Clinton for standing up for 11-year-old Barron Trump after his appearance was bullied online.

FLOTUS shared:

Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying https://t.co/UCUpFc5ZjR

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 23, 2017

Damn right!

Now, if she could only get her husband to stop bullying Democrats and the media!

