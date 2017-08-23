Let Netflix Prepare You For Back-To-School With September's New Class Of Titles!

Summer's almost over, and Netflix is dropping some educational titles in September to get us in back-to-school mode!

Next month, the streaming service will take you to class(ics) with films like Dead Poets Society, Pocahontas, and City of God — not to mention, originals including First They Killed My Father and Season 1 of The Magic School Bus Rides Again!

Don't worry, September's haul isn't all scholarly. The month will also bring a wave of mindless entertainment like Disney's live action Beauty and the Beast and the first half of Fuller House's third season!

Of course, we'll also be saying goodbye to a number of titles — farewell, The Omen, Scream, and Jackass: The Movie — but what we're getting in return is a pretty sweet trade-off!

See which titles are arriving and departing the streaming platform (below)!

Arriving: September 1

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney's Hercules

Disney's Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Evil – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She's Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy September 2

Vincent N Roxxy September 4

Graduation September 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Newsies: The Broadway Musical September 6

A Good American

Hard Tide September 7

The Blacklist: Season 4 September 8

#realityhigh – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Walking Dead: Season 7 September 9

Portlandia: Season 7 September 11

The Forgotten September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster – NETFLIX ORIGINAL September 13

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains September 14

Disney's Pocahontas September 15

American Vandal: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First They Killed My Father – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rumble

Strong Island – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL September 18

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination September 19

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Sweat and Tears September 20

Carol September 21

Gotham: Season 3 September 22

Fuller House: New Episodes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Samaritan September 23

Alien Arrival September 25

Dark Matter: Season 3 September 26

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL September 27

Absolutely Anything September 29

Big Mouth: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gerald's Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Real Rob: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Our Souls at Nights – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL September 30

Murder Maps: Season 3 Departing:

September 1

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Season 1-5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred: Season 1-2

Something's Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street September 3

Drumline: A New Beat September 4

The A-List September 5

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor's New Groove September 9

Teen Beach 2 September 10

Army Wives: Season 1-7 September 11

Terra Nova: Season 1 September 15

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse September 16

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day September 19

Persons Unknown: Season 1 September 20

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope: Season 1 September 22

Philomena September 24

Déjà Vu September 26

A Gifted Man: Season 1

Sons of Tucson: Season 1

CSI: Miami: Season 1-10 September 30

Last Man Standing: Season 1-5

