Let Netflix Prepare You For Back-To-School With September's New Class Of Titles!

Summer's almost over, and Netflix is dropping some educational titles in September to get us in back-to-school mode!
Next month, the streaming service will take you to class(ics) with films like Dead Poets Society, Pocahontas, and City of God — not to mention, originals including First They Killed My Father and Season 1 of The Magic School Bus Rides Again!
Don't worry, September's haul isn't all scholarly. The month will also bring a wave of mindless entertainment like Disney's live action Beauty and the Beast and the first half of Fuller House's third season!
Of course, we'll also be saying goodbye to a number of titles — farewell, The Omen, Scream, and Jackass: The Movie — but what we're getting in return is a pretty sweet trade-off!
See which titles are arriving and departing the streaming platform (below)!
Arriving: September 1
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney's Hercules
Disney's Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Evil – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She's Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
September 2
Vincent N Roxxy
September 4
Graduation
September 5
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
September 6
A Good American
Hard Tide
September 7
The Blacklist: Season 4
September 8
#realityhigh – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Walking Dead: Season 7
September 9
Portlandia: Season 7
September 11
The Forgotten
September 12
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 13
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
September 14
Disney's Pocahontas
September 15
American Vandal: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First They Killed My Father – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rumble
Strong Island – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 18
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
September 19
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Sweat and Tears
September 20
Carol
September 21
Gotham: Season 3
September 22
Fuller House: New Episodes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Samaritan
September 23
Alien Arrival
September 25
Dark Matter: Season 3
September 26
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 27
Absolutely Anything
September 29
Big Mouth: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gerald's Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Real Rob: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Our Souls at Nights – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 30
Murder Maps: Season 3
Departing:
September 1
Better Off Ted: Season 2
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman: Season 1-5
The Deep End: Season 1
The Omen
Wilfred: Season 1-2
Something's Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street
September 3
Drumline: A New Beat
September 4
The A-List
September 5
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor's New Groove
September 9
Teen Beach 2
September 10
Army Wives: Season 1-7
September 11
Terra Nova: Season 1
September 15
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
September 16
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day
September 19
Persons Unknown: Season 1
September 20
Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope: Season 1
September 22
Philomena
September 24
Déjà Vu
September 26
A Gifted Man: Season 1
Sons of Tucson: Season 1
CSI: Miami: Season 1-10
September 30
Last Man Standing: Season 1-5
