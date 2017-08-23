Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Britney Housewives Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Film Flickers, Disney, Shaq, Netflix, Fuller House >> Let Netflix Prepare You For Back-To-School With September's New Class Of Titles!

Let Netflix Prepare You For Back-To-School With September's New Class Of Titles!

8/23/2017 2:47 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsFilm FlickersDisneyShaqNetflixFuller House

no title

Summer's almost over, and Netflix is dropping some educational titles in September to get us in back-to-school mode!

Next month, the streaming service will take you to class(ics) with films like Dead Poets Society, Pocahontas, and City of God — not to mention, originals including First They Killed My Father and Season 1 of The Magic School Bus Rides Again!

Don't worry, September's haul isn't all scholarly. The month will also bring a wave of mindless entertainment like Disney's live action Beauty and the Beast and the first half of Fuller House's third season!

RANK: What Netflix Shows Are YOU Watching??

Of course, we'll also be saying goodbye to a number of titles — farewell, The Omen, Scream, and Jackass: The Movie — but what we're getting in return is a pretty sweet trade-off!

See which titles are arriving and departing the streaming platform (below)!

Arriving: September 1
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney's Hercules
Disney's Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Evil – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She's Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy

September 2
Vincent N Roxxy

September 4
Graduation

September 5
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6
A Good American
Hard Tide

September 7
The Blacklist: Season 4

September 8
#realityhigh – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Walking Dead: Season 7

September 9
Portlandia: Season 7

September 11
The Forgotten

September 12
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 13
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains

September 14
Disney's Pocahontas

September 15
American Vandal: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First They Killed My Father – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rumble
Strong Island – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 18
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination

September 19
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20
Carol

September 21
Gotham: Season 3

September 22
Fuller House: New Episodes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Samaritan

September 23
Alien Arrival

September 25
Dark Matter: Season 3

September 26
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 27
Absolutely Anything

September 29
Big Mouth: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gerald's Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Real Rob: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Our Souls at Nights – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 30
Murder Maps: Season 3

Departing:
September 1
Better Off Ted: Season 2
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman: Season 1-5
The Deep End: Season 1
The Omen
Wilfred: Season 1-2
Something's Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street

September 3
Drumline: A New Beat

September 4
The A-List

September 5
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor's New Groove

September 9
Teen Beach 2

September 10
Army Wives: Season 1-7

September 11
Terra Nova: Season 1

September 15
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

September 16
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day

September 19
Persons Unknown: Season 1

September 20
Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope: Season 1

September 22
Philomena

September 24
Déjà Vu

September 26
A Gifted Man: Season 1
Sons of Tucson: Season 1
CSI: Miami: Season 1-10

September 30
Last Man Standing: Season 1-5

[Image via Disney/Netflix.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
Tallest Actors In Hollywood!
View Pics »
« Previous story
ICYMI: Drake Still Has A Lot Of Love For Rihanna — On His Feet!
Next story »
Maddie Zielger & Her Instagram Boyfriend Jack Kelly Are The Latest (& Youngest) Celeb Couple We Never Want To Break Up!
See All Comments