Fam!!! We are so happy and nervous for you all to watch with us the premiere of #WorstCooks in America: Celebrity edition, this evening at 9 PM on the Food Network​!

We hope we don't let you down! And we hope we don't let ourself down! We truly don't cook. At all! So we are going to work very hard, which we know how to do well, and hopefully that can translate to the kitchen.

Our only goal is to not be the first to go home!

You will get to laugh AND learn some great recipes in a show that's perfect for the whole family!

THANK YOU to Rachael Ray​ and Anne Burrell​ for taking this challenge on!

Our fellow recruits are Nora Dunn, Carmen Electra​, Erik Estrada, Vivica A. Fox​, Carson Kressley​, Sean Lowe​ and Melissa Peterman​! And they are all some of the loveliest people we've ever worked with!

So thankful for this experience!