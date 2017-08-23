Not all heroes wear capes.

We learned this to be true when a protester crashed a morning segment on Wednesday's Fox & Friends. During the "Breakfast in the Bluegrass State" segment for the chat show, correspondent Todd Piro's interview was cut short after a demonstrator jumped into frame holding a "FOX LIES" sign.

The protester was also heard yelling:

"You've got a Democrat right here. This is fake news."

HIGHlarious! Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy later explained that out of "best interest of the telecast" they decided to "cut away."

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the footage in all its glory (below)!

hahaha this owns pic.twitter.com/qxb8ICQjZX

— Alazar Moges 🇪🇹 (@zarzarbinkss) August 23, 2017

[Image via Fox News.]

