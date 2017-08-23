This Sesame Street-Parody Of Despacito Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today! WATCH!

Eat your heart out, Justin Bieber!

On Monday, Sesame Street released its version of the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee summer anthem Despacito where Ernie — joined by Rosita and Bert — pays homage to El Patito, which is Spanish for his rubber duckie!

Although Bert complains, "Oh no, not this song again," he eventually sings along after realizing how darn catchy the tune is!

This just prove that puppets — and people — love the reggaeton-pop song!

See all the fun (below)!

[Image via Sesame Street/YouTube.]

