Day three!

After an exciting Monday and Tuesday, Taylor Swift has now released a THIRD clip.

Related: New Details About Taylor Music!

On Wednesday, the mysterious songstress posted to social media:

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

SNAKE CONFIRMED!

We imagine she'll be back tomorrow with another installation, so stay tuned!!

Tags: fandom frenzy, music minute, reptile friends, slithering snakes, taylor swift