Taylor Swift's New Album Is Called Reputation — See The Cover Art HERE!

Hisss, hiss, bitch!! She's baaaaaaaack!

Taylor Swift just released the cover art and album title for TS6 and it does not disappoint!!

She'll be bringing us commentary from her highly publicized Reputation in the media — duh. Going completely black and white, the songstress used newspaper headlines to depict the vibe of her new work!

We can't wait to take a listen ASAP when it drops November 10, 2017! Single dropping tomorrow night!

