Teresa & Joe Giudice's Marriage 'May Be Over' — *GASP*!

Are Teresa and Joe Giudice headed for Splitsville??

If what insiders are saying is true, then the answer is: yes. Whoa.

According to Us Weekly, when Mr. Giudice headed to prison in 2016 to begin his 41-month (now 36-month) sentence, Tre did everything in her power to keep herself and her girls — Gia (16), Gabriella (12), Milania (11), and Audriana (7) — distracted. Hmmm, go on.

One insider dished:

"Teresa keeps them busy so they're distracted. They have adjusted to life without Dad in the house."

And it sounds like Joe's absence in their New Jersey home may become a permanent situation as a confidant close to the Bravolebrity has since revealed that Miz Giudice is contemplating ending her union. The tipster noted:

"The marriage may be over."

After numerous cheating allegations and with the Giudices' upcoming 18th anniversary in October, we're wondering why the 45-year-old is considering divorce now?? Supposedly, the death of Teresa's mother Antonia really put things into perspective for the mother-of-four.

It's said Mrs. Giudice relied on her mother a lot following Joe admittance into prison and when Antonia passed away she was able to still stand on her own two feet. The source continued:

"Teresa's still standing. She's learned she doesn't need Joe."

No, she most certainly does not! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been pretty vocal about "loving her independence" and has only visited Joe a handful of times in prison. The Giudice pal added:

"She's becoming used to being quite free while Joe is away at prison."

Not to mention, it appears as though the TV personality has uncovered the truth about Juicy Joe's unfaithful tendencies. The source spilled:

"He's always said this particular person was just a friend, but now Teresa thinks there's more to the relationship."

Oh snap!! However, before we declare this relationship dead in the ground, we'll wait for confirmation from the Giudices themselves.

Obvi, stay tuned for any updates.

[Image via WENN.]

