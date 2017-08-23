Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Beyoncé Housewives Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> MTV, Lauren Conrad, Jason Wahler, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Reality TV >> The Hills Just Added ANOTHER Baby To Their Reality TV Brood — Catch Up With The Entire Cast HERE!

The Hills Just Added ANOTHER Baby To Their Reality TV Brood — Catch Up With The Entire Cast HERE!

8/23/2017 10:50 AM ET | Filed under: MTVLauren ConradJason WahlerSpencer PrattHeidi MontagAudrina PatridgeReality TV

no title

Oh how we miss The Hills on MTV!

Honestly, we're not sure we'll ever see Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, and co. in the same room ever again for reality magic. BUT we can keep up with them since they're all still very public personas!

Pretty much the entire cast made a pregnancy pact to have babies in 2016/2017 — JK, but honestly, most of them have — and Jason Wahler is the latest to become a dad! He welcomed a daughter, Delilah Ray Wahler, with wife Ashley Slack on Monday August 21.

See what everyone else is doing today by ch-ch-checking out the gallery (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "The Hills Cast: Where Are They Now — Still Clubbing At Les Deux?"

CLICK HERE to view "​The Hills Cast: Where Are They Now — Still Clubbing At Les Deux?"

CLICK HERE to view "​The Hills Cast: Where Are They Now — Still Clubbing At Les Deux?"

CLICK HERE to view "​The Hills Cast: Where Are They Now — Still Clubbing At Les Deux?"

CLICK HERE to view "​The Hills Cast: Where Are They Now — Still Clubbing At Les Deux?"

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
Stars Who've Gone Incognito At Comic-Con!
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt's Crazy Journey To Parenthood!
Bachelor In Paradise's FULL Season Four Cast List Revealed!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Hillary Clinton Says Her 'Skin Crawled' During Debate With 'Creep' Donald Trump In New Book!
Next story »
Yolanda Hadid Contemplated Killing Herself During The Height Of Her Lyme Disease Battle
See All Comments