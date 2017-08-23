The Hills Just Added ANOTHER Baby To Their Reality TV Brood — Catch Up With The Entire Cast HERE!

Oh how we miss The Hills on MTV!

Honestly, we're not sure we'll ever see Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, and co. in the same room ever again for reality magic. BUT we can keep up with them since they're all still very public personas!

Pretty much the entire cast made a pregnancy pact to have babies in 2016/2017 — JK, but honestly, most of them have — and Jason Wahler is the latest to become a dad! He welcomed a daughter, Delilah Ray Wahler, with wife Ashley Slack on Monday August 21.

See what everyone else is doing today by ch-ch-checking out the gallery (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "The Hills Cast: Where Are They Now — Still Clubbing At Les Deux?"

